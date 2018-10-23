R2bees features Wizkid in new music

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

news

Ghanaian duo, R2bees have collaborated with Wizkid on a new song.

The collaboration was announced by Wizkid in a tweet on Monday, October 23, 2018.

He wrote, "R2bees X Starboy abt to bless ur speakers!"

The tweet was acknowledged by the R2bees duo, who retweeted the tweet.

ALSO READ: R2bees - 'More' Ft. Wizkid

However, neither Wizkid nor R2bees have given detailed information about the song or the collaboration.

Wizkid was spotted in Ghana over the last weekend.

In 2016, R2bees, released a track, 'More' which featured Wizkid, who provided an amazing vocals complementing the efforts of the pair.

Following the signing of the music duo on Starboy Entertainment, R2Bees released a new song, 'Tonight' featuring Wizkid.