Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


R2bees features Wizkid in new music

The collaboration between Wizkid and R2bees on a song was announced by the Starboy boss in a tweet on Monday, October 23, 2018.

  • Published:
R2bees features Wizkid in new music play

Wizkid and R2bees

(YouTube)

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Ghanaian duo, R2bees have collaborated with Wizkid on a new song.

The collaboration was announced by Wizkid in a tweet on Monday, October 23, 2018.

He wrote, "R2bees X Starboy abt to bless ur speakers!"

The tweet was acknowledged by the R2bees duo, who retweeted the tweet.

ALSO READ: R2bees - 'More' Ft. Wizkid

However, neither Wizkid nor R2bees have given detailed information about the song or the collaboration.

play Wizkid

 

Wizkid was spotted in Ghana over the last weekend.

In 2016, R2bees, released a track, 'More' which featured Wizkid, who provided an amazing vocals complementing the efforts of the pair.

Following the signing of the music duo on Starboy Entertainment, R2Bees released a new song, 'Tonight' featuring Wizkid.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga can be reached via email gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Recommended Articles

Femi Kuti goes on European tour days after Felabration 2018 Femi Kuti goes on European tour days after Felabration 2018
Dancehall songstress Renner announces her comeback with new classy photos Dancehall songstress Renner announces her comeback with new classy photos
US-Ghanaian rapper Kevin Jones goes hard in “How It Goes” video US-Ghanaian rapper Kevin Jones goes hard in “How It Goes” video
Songstress Shegah on a mission to amalgamate the female fraternity Songstress Shegah on a mission to amalgamate the female fraternity
E.L unveils cover artwork, tracklist for “BVR” mixtape E.L unveils cover artwork, tracklist for “BVR” mixtape
Rapper 4ties brings nostalgia in latest "Babylon Beware" (LISTEN) Rapper 4ties brings nostalgia in latest "Babylon Beware" (LISTEN)

Recommended Videos

Music Video: Kevin Jones - How It Goes Music Video: Kevin Jones - How It Goes
Music Video: Shegah - Let's Go feat. Rashid Mettal Music Video: Shegah - Let's Go feat. Rashid Mettal
Music Video: Shegah - Murder feat. Samini & Jupitar Music Video: Shegah - Murder feat. Samini & Jupitar



Top Articles

1 Songs of the month 10 hottest Ghanaian songs of March 2018bullet
2 Songstress Shegah on a mission to amalgamate the female fraternitybullet
3 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of April 2018bullet
4 WATCH: Kuami Eugene & Davido outdoor "Meji Meji"bullet
5 The hit list! 5 best Kuami Eugene songsbullet
6 Dancehall songstress Renner announces her comeback with new...bullet
7 Pulse List Top 5 Gospel songs of the year 2018 (thus far)bullet
8 Nightclubs in Ghana These are the best 10 nightclubs in Ghanabullet
9 #kupechallenge Meet the Ghanaian guy who created the...bullet
10 E.L unveils cover artwork, tracklist for “BVR” mixtapebullet

Top Videos

1 Kuami Eugene x Davido - Meji Meji (Official Video)bullet
2 Music Video Wendy Shay – Psalm 35 feat. Sarkodie and Kuami Eugenebullet
3 R2Bees - Boys Kasa feat. King Promise, Kwesi Arthur, Darkovibes..bullet
4 Music Video KiDi - Odobullet
5 Music Video: Shegah - Murder feat. Samini & Jupitarbullet
6 Music Video: Shegah - Let's Go feat. Rashid Mettalbullet
7 4ties - Babylon Bewarebullet
8 Music Video: Shatta Wale - Amountbullet
9 Music Video: Kevin Jones - How It Goesbullet
10 New Song Samuel Owusu of TV3's Talented Kids releases...bullet

Music

OV
‘You are here to stay’ Francis Doku tips singer, OV as strong contender on MTN Hitmaker 7
Junior Us - Everyday We Lit feat. Ahkan (Prod. by Eben Beatz)
Junior Us finally drops "Everyday We Lit" featuring Ahkan (LISTEN)
Stonebwoy, Kwame Nkrumah Tikese and Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy are not creative - Kwame Nkrumah Tikese
AJ Nelson unveils “Africa Rise” album cover
Photo: AJ Nelson unveils “Africa Rise” album cover
X
Advertisement