R2bees features Wizkid in new music

The collaboration between Wizkid and R2bees on a song was announced by the Starboy boss in a tweet on Monday, October 23, 2018.
He wrote, "R2bees X Starboy abt to bless ur speakers!"
The tweet was acknowledged by the R2bees duo, who retweeted the tweet.
However, neither Wizkid nor R2bees have given detailed information about the song or the collaboration.
Wizkid was spotted in Ghana over the last weekend.
In 2016, R2bees, released a track, 'More' which featured Wizkid, who provided an amazing vocals complementing the efforts of the pair.
Following the signing of the music duo on Starboy Entertainment, R2Bees released a new song, 'Tonight' featuring Wizkid.