R2Bees hooks up with Wizkid for another banger “Supa” (LISTEN)

news

Multiple award-winning hiplife/afrobeats duo, R2Bees is out again with another jam featuring Nigerian superstar, Wizkid.

The song, titled “Supa”, is another warm-up track to their highly anticipated “SITE 15” album scheduled for release before the end of 2018.

“Supa” is also a follow-up to the duo’s recent classic afrobeats banger “Boys Kasa” which features King Promise, Kwesi Arthur, Darkovibes, Rjz, Spacely, Humble Dis, Medikal and B4bonah.

Produced by Killmatic, Wizkid and Mugeez lay their soul soothing vocals over a soft melody whiles Omar Sterling delivers some satisfying bars.

Enjoy the full song below and don’t forget to share your views with us.