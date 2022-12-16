After a successful run with his top-charting single “Bounce”, the Houston- based singer is taking it to the next level with his newest single, “Searching for You.”
ADVERTISEMENT
Raffeal takes fans on a love journey in new single 'Searching for You'
Nigerian-American singer/songwriter, Raffeal is back with yet another banger for the season.
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended articles
Pulse Ghana
In “Searching for You,” Raffeal takes his fans on a love journey, giving fans a taste of his sweet melodious voice.
"Searching for You" will get you in the mood, and is an exposure to Raffeal’s vulnerable side. Raffeal is not holding up on his emotions, and is laying it all bare.
Pulse Ghana
The song was produced by Cyrillic Beatz.
Stream "Searching for You" here:
https://found.ee/Searchin4U
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh