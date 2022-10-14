Bounce is necessarily a shallow single that could easily be a club banger. On Bounce, both singers seem to be as light-headed as can be, and are just in the reverie of the moment.
Raphael teams with Dabz on new afro-dancehall single “Bounce”
Nigerian-American singer Raphael has just released a new Afro dancehall single, Bounce, featuring ‘Dabz.
Read Also
Bounce is significantly Raphael’s exposure to the club scene, on which he rides the afrobeats wav.
Seemingly, the singer is quite aware that a partnership with Dabz on this record would amount to something ready made for loose club goers.
Raphael who got his early exposure to music through the church scene holds nothing back in Bounce.
His rough and tough upbringing overshadows his religious side, as has been the case since he started expressing his own independent thoughts and experiences through music.
Bounce promises to find success amongst lovers of upbeat, fast-tempo and free-spirited music lovers.
STREAM/DOWNLOAD RAPHAEL’S 'BOUNCE: bouncee.lnk.to/Raphael
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh