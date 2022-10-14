Raphael teams with Dabz on new afro-dancehall single “Bounce”

Pulse Ghana

Bounce is significantly Raphael’s exposure to the club scene, on which he rides the afrobeats wav.

Seemingly, the singer is quite aware that a partnership with Dabz on this record would amount to something ready made for loose club goers.

Raphael who got his early exposure to music through the church scene holds nothing back in Bounce.

Pulse Ghana

His rough and tough upbringing overshadows his religious side, as has been the case since he started expressing his own independent thoughts and experiences through music.