The hot freestyle sees the DM Network signed artiste go hard on The Game's "The Pledge" instrumentals.
He brags and sends threats to his fellow rappers, calling them 'Babylons'.
4ties' verse coupled with the beat brings back a nostalgic feeling to the old Hip-hop lovers.
Enjoy the full freestyle below and don't forget to share your views below.