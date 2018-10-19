Pulse.com.gh logo
Rapper 4ties brings nostalgia in latest "Babylon Beware" (LISTEN)

The hot freestyle sees the DM Network signed artiste go hard on The Game's "The Pledge" instrumentals.

  Published:
4ties - Babylon Beware play

4ties - Babylon Beware

Fast-rising Hip-hop musician 4ties might just be doing what the old Hip-hop music lovers want the millennial rappers to do in his latest record, titled "Babylon Beware".

The hot freestyle sees the DM Network signed artiste go hard on The Game's "The Pledge" instrumentals.

He brags and sends threats to his fellow rappers, calling them 'Babylons'.

4ties' verse coupled with the beat brings back a nostalgic feeling to the old Hip-hop lovers.

Enjoy the full freestyle below and don't forget to share your views below.

 

