The inevitable jam features sensational male vocalist, George O'tion.

“Ebeto Woso”, a slow-tempo highlife jam, sheds light on the consequences of living a bad life and bad examples in the society.

The song hammers on the need to live a clean life and why the reward is bigger and better than living a bad life.

O'tion delivered a catchy chorus whiles Asumadu did justice to the rap verse.

The song is accompanied by a video directed by Eddie Kay Mensah of KB Pictures.

Stream the full music video below and don’t forget to share your candid views with us.