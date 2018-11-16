Pulse.com.gh logo
Rapper Braa Benk pays tribute to late Ebony in new song "Twem" (LISTEN)

‘Twem’ (PASS), Benk‘s latest track is definitely playing on opposing emotions creating a powerful street (boys) anthem.

Braa Benk- Twem play

Braa Benk- Twem

Ghana is brimming with notable rappers and Braa Benk (Benk Moni) is among the top tier of talent making waves in the rap scene.

The riveting rapper has yet again released a gripping, controversial and thought-provoking single that is set to be in the minds of Ghanaians for a long time.

Braa Benk has had solid bangers including ‘Maa Wo Adum’ and ‘Lord ov Mercy’ cementing himself as one of the breakout artistes in recent times. Benk cannot be stopped.

Speaking to the rapper he said, this is a tribute song or sort of paying respects to the late Ebony Reigns.

Benk‘s intention was to feature the late Ebony on this song and we all know how Ebony‘s lines have the potential to turn heads in this type of controversial situation.

Listen to the song below.

 

