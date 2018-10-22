Pulse.com.gh logo
US-Ghanaian rapper Kevin Jones goes hard in “How It Goes” video

Produced by Orhene and mastered by Naezhar, the US-based Ghanaian young lyricists takes brag to the newest level – dropping bars after bars while uplifting himself into the position of the 'untouchable'.

Kevin Jones - How It Goes play

Kevin Jones - How It Goes

One of the industry’s newest additions, Kevin Jones is out with another single, titled “How It Goes”.

The song is a hip-hop jam targeted at partygoers. It is accompanied by a simple, hip-hop culture influenced music video directed by KB Films.

Produced by Orhene and mastered by Naezhar, the US-based Ghanaian young lyricists takes brag to the newest level – dropping bars after bars while uplifting himself into the position of the ‘untouchable’.

The hip-hop jam was released under African Money Gang (AMG) – the same label which houses US-based Ghanaian rapper DahReal Dude.

Watch the full music video below and don’t forget to share your views.

 

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

