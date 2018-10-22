Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

news

One of the industry’s newest additions, Kevin Jones is out with another single, titled “How It Goes”.

The song is a hip-hop jam targeted at partygoers. It is accompanied by a simple, hip-hop culture influenced music video directed by KB Films.

Produced by Orhene and mastered by Naezhar, the US-based Ghanaian young lyricists takes brag to the newest level – dropping bars after bars while uplifting himself into the position of the ‘untouchable’.

The hip-hop jam was released under African Money Gang (AMG) – the same label which houses US-based Ghanaian rapper DahReal Dude.

Watch the full music video below and don’t forget to share your views.