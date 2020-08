The Fante rapper tapped into the trending Benin topic and dished out what sounds like a motivational masterpiece.

In the song, he sings about how society looks down on broke guys but suddenly hates and brands them fraudulent when they become rich and famous.

The song is accompanied by a colourful visual with a straightforward storyline directed by Eddie Kumako.

Enjoy Lokal’s “Benin” featuring Fameye below and don’t forget to share your candid opinions in the comment section.