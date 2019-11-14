“Mmaa” which stands for ‘women’ in the Twi dialect highlights about how important women are to the male gender.

The issue of companionship and how necessary it is to have love by your side, and the extraordinariness of women in all they do is also covered in the song,

Strongman goes on to talk about violence on women, by advising men to learn to stay in peace with their women.

Being the versatile musician that he is, Strongman finds a way to make the song very relatable and ‘vibely’ for all with much of the lyrics been in the Twi language.

