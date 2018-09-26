Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Music >

Rapper Ypee jumps on Sarkodie's "Biibi Ba" challenge


WATCH Rapper Ypee jumps on Sarkodie's "Biibi Ba" challenge

This is not the first time the Xtwo Entertainment record label signee has stepped in the SarkCess Music record label owner's territory.

  • Published:
Ypee X Sarkodie - Biibi Ba play

Ypee X Sarkodie - Biibi Ba

Rap performer Ypee has accepted Sarkodie's trending freestyle challenge dubbed "Biibi Ba".

The beat which has been murdered by several rising stars including Kwesi Arthur, Amerado, Toy Boi, Kwesi Mole among others has received its justice from the self-acclaimed youth president.

Ypee assembled his hood boys, arranged a few flashy cars in an open and watched him while he murders the beat.

This is not the first time the Xtwo Entertainment record label signee has stepped in the SarkCess Music record label owner's territory.

He recruited him and AMG Business signee, Medikal, for the remix of "Me Y3 Guy" -- his 2018 breakthrough record.

Watch the full video below and pass your judgement!

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

MzVee: Singer drops new Afrobeats sound "Bend Down" with Kuami Eugene MzVee Singer drops new Afrobeats sound "Bend Down" with Kuami Eugene
WATCH: Ova Wise releases the much anticipated “Me & You” music video WATCH Ova Wise releases the much anticipated “Me & You” music video
LISTEN: Tee Rhyme releases sizzling new single “Twa W'anum” off upcoming EP LISTEN Tee Rhyme releases sizzling new single “Twa W'anum” off upcoming EP
WATCH: DJ Switch rehearses ahead of Goalkeepers 2018 with Bill Gates, Ed Sheeran, others WATCH DJ Switch rehearses ahead of Goalkeepers 2018 with Bill Gates, Ed Sheeran, others
Wendy Shay: Keep your focus on your talent - Delay tells singer Wendy Shay Keep your focus on your talent - Delay tells singer
LISTEN: Kwesi Arthur drops "Don't Keep Me Waiting" featuring KiDi LISTEN Kwesi Arthur drops "Don't Keep Me Waiting" featuring KiDi

Recommended Videos

Music Video: MzVee - Bend Down feat. Kuami Eugene Music Video MzVee - Bend Down feat. Kuami Eugene
Music Video: Ova Wise - Me & You Music Video Ova Wise - Me & You
Video: Don Cliff - Hola Hola feat. King Smuve, Bravado & Budda Video Don Cliff - Hola Hola feat. King Smuve, Bravado & Budda



Top Articles

1 Songs of the month 10 hottest Ghanaian songs of March 2018bullet
2 Supa Ghana 2Pac drops his debut song (LISTEN)bullet
3 The hit list! 5 best Kuami Eugene songsbullet
4 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of April 2018bullet
5 #BiibibaChallenge Everything you need to know about Sarkodie’s...bullet
6 WATCH DJ Switch rehearses ahead of Goalkeepers 2018 with Bill...bullet
7 The Reign! 10 best Ebony Reigns songs of all timebullet
8 Pulse List Top 5 Gospel songs of the year 2018 (thus far)bullet
9 Song Review Joe Mettle’s ‘My Everything’bullet
10 Punchback! Patapaa denies knowing Ghana 2Pac Supa;...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Akwaboah - Hold Me Down ft. Efya & TxTbullet
2 Video KiDi - Thunderbullet
3 Video Obibini - Ahye Me feat. KiDibullet
4 Music Video Bisa Kdei - Fakyebullet
5 Video Diana Hamilton - Mo Ne Yo (Well Done)bullet
6 Music Video Joyce Blessing - I Swerve Youbullet
7 Music Video Victor AD - Wetin We Gainbullet
8 Music Video Ova Wise - Me & Youbullet
9 Video Wendy Shay drops new song titled 'Astalavist'...bullet
10 Video S3fa - Odo Yewubullet

Music

Ras Kuuku &amp; Kofi Kinaata hit the studio for “Wo” remix
Photo Ras Kuuku & Kofi Kinaata hit the studio for “Wo” remix
Efemena Okedi Wife of reggae legend Raskimono passes away
Don Cliff - Hola Hola feat. King Smuve, Bravado &amp; Budda
Music Video Don Cliff - Hola Hola feat. King Smuve, Bravado & Budda
Music Concert Sinach, Ohemaa Mercy, Ceccy Twum, Tagoe Sister & Amy Newman brought down heaven at Women In Worship 2018
X
Advertisement