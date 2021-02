With most Drill beatz been Hip Hop/Rap feel, the dancehall Gem takes it to a different level with his vibes and introduces the world to his hood TF California.

Old Tafo as it is originally named, the Kumerican wave gave it the street-name TF California with celebrities like Shatta Wale giving it a co-sign

TF California goes on to talk about the neighborhood, its occupations, ethics and loving nature of the hardworking people.