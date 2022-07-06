René Bossman : Pioneering the new sound of Afropop

Pulse Ghana

Aside from his creative background, René is also a certified marketer and holds a Master's degree in Advanced Marketing Communications Strategy from the University of Greenwich, U.K. He had his secondary education at Achimota Secondary School and proceeded to University of Ghana, Legon where he completed his Bachelors degree in BSc. Business Administration. His ultimate goal is bigger than musical popularity; he hopes to use his experiences from dance, music and marketing to empower talented youths to realise their true potential and follow the path to greatness he is yet to create. René Bossman is signed to his own record label, Bossmane Records and he is yet to release his anticipated debut EP next year entitled ‘Serenade’.

The making of “Gentle Love” with René Bossman

Gentle Love is a fast-paced Afropop song that talks about Rene's romantic interest in a potential lover, and he tries to pursue her by making his intentions known. The chorus of the song "Girl you know that I'm single and I just wanna mingle" affirms this statement. The chorus is simple yet catchy and this tune is set to be a fan favourite.

The song was produced by 2Shuus, an upcoming Ghanaian based producer. What makes this song appealing besides René's lyrical prowess and melodious vocals is his ability to seamlessly alternate between English and his local dialects Twi and Ga to create a locally acclaimed song with a global appeal. Gentle love was released on February 13th 2022 just in time for Valentine’s Day. There is currently a titkok challenge for the song which can be found using the hashtag #gentelovechallenge.

The stunning visuals were shot and directed by Afro B’s official videographer, Montecarlodream in London with beautiful night scenes of Winter Wonderland and the London Eye. Speaking on the single, René Bossman says: “I wanted the visuals to match the energy of the song so I decided to give it my all and go all in. I was the creative director and choreographer of the video. I also wanted to go for a romantic vibe and to be honest the visuals came out better than I envisioned it. Overall, It was a lot of fun and I’m very happy with the result”

