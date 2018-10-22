Pulse.com.gh logo
Dancehall songstress Renner announces her comeback with new classy photos

The "Goodgyal Badgyal" has is making a comeback in brand new photos. And her comeback isn't just about photos.

  Published:
Renner play

Renner

Emerging from the music scene in Edina, Ghana, West Africa, and tagged as the 'most wanted' female artiste of dancehall and reggae music, Renner is a free spirit who happens to be passionate about what she does best.



play Renner announces her comeback with new classy photos

 

Returning from the flames, clothed in nothing but her sweet melodies, more beautiful than ever.

About to spread her wings, infusing soul music and afro beats into her strengths, to show the world her  light.

play Renner announces her comeback with new classy photos

 

Music Fans around the world have been thirsty for real lyrical content of dancehall/reggae, afrobeats and soul music.

She has assured fans of some good music and top notch collaborations from her camp.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

