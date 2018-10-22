The "Goodgyal Badgyal" has is making a comeback in brand new photos. And her comeback isn't just about photos.
Returning from the flames, clothed in nothing but her sweet melodies, more beautiful than ever.
About to spread her wings, infusing soul music and afro beats into her strengths, to show the world her light.
Music Fans around the world have been thirsty for real lyrical content of dancehall/reggae, afrobeats and soul music.
She has assured fans of some good music and top notch collaborations from her camp.