According to citinewsroom.com, the afro-dancehall musician’s contract with the defunct record label technically ended on May 18, 2019.

This end of contract gives his own label, Burniton Music Group, full power over his brand and music business.

Recording of his music, releases, tours and booking will solely be done by his record label henceforth.

For his music distribution, Universal Music Group, which announced his signing in 2018 with Cinal Soul, might take control of that.

The “Tomorrow” hitmaker agreed with Zylofon Music on Thursday, June 15, 2017, at its then headquarters in East Legon, Accra.

During the signing at the time, Nana Appiah Mensah, the embattled CEO of Zylofon Media, told the press that the label decided to sign Stonebwoy because he had a great music talent that could be placed anywhere on the world music market.

“Stonebwoy is not just an artiste, he understands music and is not just an everyday artiste that is good at getting in front of the mic and singing,” he said.

Although details of the contract were not disclosed to the media, reports had it that Stonebwoy was initially signed for three years.

However, later, the contract was reviewed to two years at the behest of Stonebwoy (born Livingstone Etse Satekla).

The contract entailed music production, marketing and promotion for the artiste.

In March 2018, there was an altercation between Stonebwoy’s team and some management executives of Zylofon Music.

According to Stonebwoy, he was uncomfortable with the posture of some elements at the record label who had shown dislike for his person and craft.

However, he has shown unflinching support and love for the embattled CEO of the record label, Nana Appiah Mensah, whose gold dealership company, Menzgold has suffered a closure by Security and Exchanges Commission (SEC).