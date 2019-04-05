The Supreme Media Solution/LFO WorldWide/Alkians Entertainment signed afrobeats singer in the video tells a story of how he met his lover and the projections he has for their union.

In the 2:56 minutes captivating video shot and directed in Accra by Luxxis Studios, B Vanny hooks up with a hottie, hangs out with her and gives her the best treatment every good man can give a woman.

B Vanny poses a smooth, soft and silky vocal with the potential of tranquillising every soul that listens.

Judging from his first masterpiece, it’s safe to say the industry has had a new addition – and poised to compete with the new school.

Enjoy the full video below and don’t forget to share your candid views with us.