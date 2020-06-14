Known for his 2019 single “Backa Bombay”, Michael Nuku known widely known as Nuku aka Buckfield was raised by his mother in Tema. He spent most of his life living with his granny.

He started writing songs since he was 14 years old. However, he began his career in showbiz industry as a small screen actor. Nuku, was born on May 24, 1989, and known for his smooth voice, amazing dance moves, boy-next-door charm and got his first role as an inspector named CID TED on Ghanaian drama TV series “THE UNIT – SPECIAL CRIMES”.

As years went by, he got more roles on such TV series and movies. Growing up in Tema, Nuku enjoyed singing in his church choir and was inspired by musical artist including Michael Jackson.

He emphasizes “Michael Jackson is the reason why I do music and why I am an entertainer." He also showed off his dance prowess by imitating the dance moves of another one of his idols, Usher.

Gaining popularity as small screen actor, Nuku couldn’t resist trying his hands at music industry, he’s released a couple of indie songs titled, “Backa Bombay”, “Vibely”, “Hacienda” and a few more.

Nuku developed close relationship with Rekx_Beats who became his protege after making songs with the beat mogul. Under the assistance of the REKX BEATZ founder, he worked on an EP “RED” and dropped the effort in October, 2016.

In the set, he joined forces with other Tema artists, Kelvin Black, Kay So, Robby Adams and a few more. Nuku possesses a light lyric countertenor vocal style. His latest record is “Settle Down”, produced by Rekx Bea.