Prior to its release, the song which was produced by Fimfim already had fans talking about the song’s captivating cover art.

The art shows Sarpei standing on top of a rock overlooking the sea with arms open wide.

The imagery is a celebration of his cultural roots - being from a Ga fishing community where the ocean has always been part of him.

“Confess” is a classic love song that tells the tale of a man who finds it difficult to let go of a lady he loves desperately despite advice by his friends to do so.

Enchanted by the depth of his love for her, he describes his feelings for her and further expresses how she is a delight to his eyes.

The song ends with the artist confessing how much he doesn't want to let her go.

Pulse.com.gh engaged him in a Q-and-A chitchat where he talked more about the song, its inspiration and new visual.

Q: What were your initial inspirations for the new single?

A: Frankly speaking, this song is about my life… the failed relationships, the girls I have had crushes on, the ones I was afraid to approach, the ones disapproved by friends and family, the relationships I knew were not good for me but kept me up at night and generally stories of friends who found themselves in similar situations.

Q: What is your release about? Is there a key message you are trying to convey?

I decided to write this song also as a celebration of love and to change the erroneous perception or misconception women have about Ghanaian and African men - that African men generally do not know how to love. The lyrics ‘’woman I’m into you, I don’t know what to do’’ for instance is a revelation of how helpless men feel when in true love. It’s an open confession and attestation that African men also wear their hearts on their sleeves despite the notion that we are less sensitive. I felt that by using words like ‘’my heart dey bleed for your love’’, I could really convey how African men often weep inwardly without vocally or physically expressing their pain.

Q: What was the writing and recording process like and who was involved with it?

A: I usually write my songs without help but one person who has always been supportive with the writing process is Fimfim, the rapperman, producer, songwriter, sound engineer, lecturer and comedian. The guy is a jack of all trades! My Twi isn’t excellent as I am first and foremost a Ga so you can imagine when I’m trying to express myself in Twi. I have friends laughing all the time as the Ga accent is very obvious except that I don’t have issues with my ‘H’. I got you laughing there. Anyway, I usually write my songs in English, Ga and broken Twi. Fimfim helps when I’m I can’t find the right Twi word and pronunciation. In writing this song, it was pretty much a similar process. I wrote the first verse and hook/chorus before heading to the studio. At the studio, I wrote the second verse and bridge while Fimfim was working on the instrumentation. It took about two hours to get everything done and six months for Fimfim to finalize the song. One incident, I vividly recall us getting stuck and telling Fimfim, ‘’Fims, I beg charlie, the Twi words no dey come oo’’. He laughed but was pretty much very helpful in that process.

Q: What do you hope the listener takes away from the song?

A: Everything!!! I mean love is universal right. For me, if you love someone, you don’t let them go. You fight to have them. Not the physical fight but c’mon bro, I dislike it when people say ‘’if you love something let it go, if it comes back it’s yours forever’’. My whole perspective on love is different and I hope listeners understand that as love doesn’t have to end if it’s true. Talk to him or her. Keep the flame burning, feel the shivers of love. That’s funny right but we can all live a more fruitful life if we decide to live a life of true and unadulterated love.

Q: Does it come with a music video? If no, what are your plans of getting a visual?

A: There is a beautiful visual for the song. It is on my YouTube channel and Instagram account - @sarpei4love. I have a lyrics video, an audio slide, a video of me dancing to the song and I am a bad dancer I must confess. Come to think of it, ‘Confess’ sums up my life… the guy who can’t dance but writes songs the ladies can listen to. I hope the gentlemen use it to woo the ladies.