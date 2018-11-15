'Rockstar' album: KiDi is not on it. Kuami Eugene explains

news

Kuami Eugene and KiDi are the Lynx Entertainment brothers so it is safe to assume that the two would collaborate on a song for his upcoming album but that may be false.

However, the high life singer, Kuami Eugene revealed that it was not the case.

Kuami Eugene mentioned in an interview that he did not feature KiDi on his 13 track album, 'Rockstar'.

Kuami Eugene affirmed that the first reason why his music brother KiDi is not on his debut album was because they are both vocalists. He said in a somewhat playful manner that he personally sees the high life and afrobeats singer, KiDi, as the greatest vocalist in Ghana currently and as such he was afraid he will come onto the album and take all the praise.

It is quite applaudable for musicians to talk about themselves in an admirable way and Kuami Eugene knows that and admires the fellow singer's vocals.

READ MORE :American rapper Lil Jon builds second school in Ghana

The ‘Angela’ hit maker expressed that the major reason was strategic. He said that as a label, it has been decided that Kidi and himself will release a full EP together later and as such there was no need to involve KiDi in this particular album now. He also revealed that he will not be featured on Kidi’s upcoming album for the same reasons he shared earlier.

Kuami Eugene is set to release his song 'Walaahi' on November 15, 2018 to which he is working on.