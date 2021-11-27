Rocky Dawuni explains why Stonebwoy is not a Grammy nominee

Speaking on Citi TV this week, Rocky acknowledged the value a nomination adds to the craft of any musician, but it should not be taken likely.

“There is a lot of confusion, as you would understand, Grammy nomination is for a body of work, so there is a difference between a nominee for a Grammy and also featuring to be part of a song of a Grammy-nominated album.

You have contributed to the song, but you are not a nominee. The thing is, I am not the one saying it; you should go to the Academy website and see who are the nominees,” he said.

Rocky Dawuni went on to add that “I think that sometimes…been featured on a record is a great achievement, it’s really great… but we have to also recognise what is… we can’t create our own rules here and be using those rules.”

“I see some of our media houses too not doing their due diligence because if you are a reputable media house, and you are also taking information that is not really the right information, then it diminishes.

Because the value of the Grammy… we have to keep the value of the Grammy so that people strive for it.

"It’s not something that I wanna do like I am a nominee or something like that," Rocky Dawuni concluded.