Rocky Dawuni jams to Black Sherif's new song at Grammy nomination party in Las Vegas

At the ceremony held in Las Vegas, the new song, 'Kwaku The Traveler' by the 20-year-old was played at the party organized by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) to celebrate Rocky Dawuni's Grammy nomination.

The song immediately threw Rocky Dawuni and others present into a jamming mood as they danced to the song released three days ago. Pulse.com.gh has been reliably informed that the party was attended by some CEOs from the Recording Academy.

"Apart from some Ghanaians like Denta Amoateng Guba, they were some people from the industry, CEOs from the Recording Academy," DJ Akuaa who shared the videos on social media exclusively told pulse.com.gh.

The ceremony was themed to celebrate Rocky Dawumi's nomination was happens to be the second time he has landed a Grammy nomination.

Rocky Dawuni at the Grammys Pulse Ghana

The Ghanaian singer was nominated for the Grammys in 2015 for his sixth studio album titled 'Branches of The Same Tree' in the category of Best Reggae Album. The nomination made the 'Black Star' singer the first Ghanaian to be nominated for Grammys.

This year, Rocky Dawuni has been nominated in the category of Best Global Music Album. A nomination he landed with his "Voice of Bunbon Vol.1" album released in April 2020. He has been nominated alongside Wizkid who got into the category with his 'Made In Lagos' album.

Others in the Global Album Music category are Daniel Ho & Friends, Angelique Kidjo, Femi Kuti and Made Kuti.

The 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards Show was scheduled to happen at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Mon, January 31, 2022, but the Recording Academy postponed it due to the outbreak of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.