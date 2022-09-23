Rocky Dawuni releases new single “Neva Bow Down” featuring BLVK H3RO

The powerful new single distils elements of pop, dub, and reggae for a modern take on rebel music.

Together, Rocky and Blvk H3ro weave a tapestry of melodies with an unforgettable chorus on top of producer Bob Riddim’s speaker-busting production.

This protest anthem is a meditation on the current and dire state of global affairs. And our collective power to change the course of history, serving as an inspiration for people to stand up for what is right and true.

“In a time when our world is at crossroads with systems and society confronting fundamental changes,” Rocky states, “there is a crucial need to speak truth to power, to challenge the status quo and to inspire people to find the courage to create a restorative vision of the future that defends the core essence of who we are as human beings and our interconnectedness to nature” Rocky Dawuni explains

Rocky Dawuni straddles the boundaries between Africa, the Caribbean and the Americas to create his appealing Afro Roots sound, fusings elements of Reggae, Afrobeat, Highlife and Soul. Dawuni’s charisma and galvanizing performances have endeared him to crowds around the globe, where he has shared the stage alongside luminaries, including Stevie Wonder and John Legend, among many others.

As a dedicated activist, Rocky has been a leading voice for social and environmental transformation serving as UN Goodwill Ambassador for the Environment for Africa. Rocky believes “that music is the medium to strike a chord that transforms our collective intentions into a vehicle for positive social change.”

Blvk H3ro (pronounced Black Hero) is one of Jamaica’s most exciting and original young artistes. Over the past half-decade, he’s built an impeccable track record and fervent following with his uplifting and ambitious modern reggae sound while collaborating with the likes of Bunny Wailer, UB40, Equiknoxx and Skillibeng.