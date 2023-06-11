ADVERTISEMENT
Rocky Dawuni to headline Music Haven Festival 2023 in New York

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Two-time Grammy-nominated Ghanaian reggae artiste Rocky Dawuni will from July 8 to 14 headline the Music Haven 2023 Festival, in Schenectady, New York.

Rocky-dawuni

The global star, known for his blend of reggae, Afrobeat, highlife, and soul music, will perform on July 9 in Schenectady.

The festival will feature performances by artists from Ghana, Andalusia, Ireland, Texas, Gambia, Louisiana, South Asia, Georgia, and Stratford-upon-Avon, England.

Dawuni has worked with several organizations to promote social justice and environmental sustainability as a goodwill ambassador for the UN.

Mona Golub, Producing Artistic Director said “This summer, our musical journeys will cross seven distinct bodies of water,”

“We’ll gather to hear spectacular global artists who have not played these parts before, welcome back some old friends who have dazzled the world since they last graced our stage, and showcase, as special guests, some of the finest talents our region has to offer.”

The Music Haven festival is a celebration of music and performing arts from around the world.

