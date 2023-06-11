Rocky Dawuni to headline Music Haven Festival 2023 in New York

The festival will feature performances by artists from Ghana, Andalusia, Ireland, Texas, Gambia, Louisiana, South Asia, Georgia, and Stratford-upon-Avon, England.

Dawuni has worked with several organizations to promote social justice and environmental sustainability as a goodwill ambassador for the UN.

Mona Golub, Producing Artistic Director said “This summer, our musical journeys will cross seven distinct bodies of water,”

“We’ll gather to hear spectacular global artists who have not played these parts before, welcome back some old friends who have dazzled the world since they last graced our stage, and showcase, as special guests, some of the finest talents our region has to offer.”