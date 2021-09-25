The event features a number of sensational contemporary artists including Uncle Ato, Philipa Baafi, and Edwin Dadson.
Gospel musician Ruth Adjei to host Liquid Prayers concert on October 31
Contemporary gospel sensation, Ruth Adjei, together with her team members at the Ruth Music Ministry are set to present the fourth edition of the Liquid Prayers event.
Other artists billed to the minister are Braa Kwaku, Naana Akyinba, Nene Ofoe, Achiaa music, and many more.
This year's edition of Liquid Prayers-themed 'His Might' (Job 26) comes off October 31, 2021, at the PIWC Westhill from 4 pm and is free.
The versatile and energetic minstrel who’s ministration at women in worship concert has taken over the airwaves is behind songs like 'Oshidaa', 'Wo Yɛ Nyame, Liquid Prayers, 'No Harm', 'Wo Yɛ Kronkron', 'Fa me Yɛ', Mɛ bo', 'Ma me nye de wo' etc.
She has been a core member of the incredible E'mpraise Inc choir that hosts the massively patronized annual national worship concert.
Liquid prayers which started in 2014 is an annual event hosted by Ruth and the team to lead believers to pour out their hearts in worship and prayer in the presence of God and to cause revival.
