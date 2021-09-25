RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Gospel musician Ruth Adjei to host Liquid Prayers concert on October 31

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Contemporary gospel sensation, Ruth Adjei, together with her team members at the Ruth Music Ministry are set to present the fourth edition of the Liquid Prayers event.

Ruth Adjei
Ruth Adjei

The event features a number of sensational contemporary artists including Uncle Ato, Philipa Baafi, and Edwin Dadson.

Recommended articles

Other artists billed to the minister are Braa Kwaku, Naana Akyinba, Nene Ofoe, Achiaa music, and many more.

This year's edition of Liquid Prayers-themed 'His Might' (Job 26) comes off October 31, 2021, at the PIWC Westhill from 4 pm and is free.

The versatile and energetic minstrel who’s ministration at women in worship concert has taken over the airwaves is behind songs like 'Oshidaa', 'Wo Yɛ Nyame, Liquid Prayers, 'No Harm', 'Wo Yɛ Kronkron', 'Fa me Yɛ', Mɛ bo', 'Ma me nye de wo' etc.

Liquid Prayers Concert by Ruth Adjei
Liquid Prayers Concert by Ruth Adjei Pulse Ghana

She has been a core member of the incredible E'mpraise Inc choir that hosts the massively patronized annual national worship concert.

Liquid prayers which started in 2014 is an annual event hosted by Ruth and the team to lead believers to pour out their hearts in worship and prayer in the presence of God and to cause revival.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Burna Boy says he will not release an album till further notice

Burna Boy (Instagram/ParkLife)

'Ghanaian songs are not played on London radio stations unlike Nigerian songs' - Flowking Stone

Flowking Stone

Photos: Laryea Kingston jams with Shatta Wale in massive street concert

Shatta and Laryea

‘I’m the biggest Ghanaian artiste in Switzerland’ - Rapper Leflyyy brags (VIDEO)

Leflyyy