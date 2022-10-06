Safe to call it 'masterpiece' - Sarkodie joins fans to jam to Black Sherif's new album

Combining his native tongue of Twi and his gift for storytelling with “asakaa” (the Ghanian take on the popular drill sound) and Afrobeats, Black Sherif blends cultures to create his own world on The Villain I Never Was.

The much-anticipated maiden album titled 'The Villian I Never Was' was released midnight on October 6, 2022 and has already topped trends across Ghanaian social media platforms.

The 14-track album features his monster hits 'Second Sermon' remix which features Burna Boy, Kwaku The Traveller, and Soja released a few weeks ago ahead of the album.

The new entries include 'The Homeless Song', 'Oil In My Head', '45', 'Prey Da Youngsta', 'Sad Boys Don't Fold', 'Konongo Zongo', 'Wasremwn', 'We Up', 'Toxic Love', 'Don't Forget Me', and 'Oh Paradise'.

Music lovers have already given high ratings to Blacko's project which they believe sums up his life story and struggle in his hometown Konongo, and how he rose from a small community to become a Ghanaian music star.

Already 'Konongo Zongo', and 'Oh Paradise' has earned the love of Twitter users. The two songs have become the favourite of many, who have credited the rapper for singing with passion.

Many have also asked the rapper to explain the inspiration behind the songs.

Ghanaian most decorated rapper, Sarkodie has also taken to his official Twitter account to congratulate Black Sherif on the creation of his masterpiece album.

"#TheVillainINeverWas Is what I woke up to … About to dive in it today and I know a true artist made this so it’s already safe to call it a masterpiece!! Congrats International BLACKO" he said.

"We up, can’t pin we down. Them try but still we up. On God I trust no man . “The villain I never was” is a masterpiece. A collection of thoughts from a worried soul who has the highest faith in God. The album is a conscious one and I love it. Victory is near, great job" Ghanaian actress Efia Odo also tweeted.