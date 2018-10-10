Pulse.com.gh logo
Your bank account can’t buy one tear rubber Vogue –Sarkodie to Shatta


Diss Stop the bragging chill, your bank account can’t buy one tear rubber Vogue – Sarkodie shades Shatta

As usual, King Sark had to let his reign be felt. And he did it right before the launch of the reign album to declare who is indeed reigning.

Stop the bragging chill, your bank account can’t buy one tear rubber Vogue – Sarkodie shades Shatta play

Sarkodie and Shatta

King Sarkodie has finally silenced Shatta Wale with a freestyle song he released today.

The boss of the shatta militants, Shatta Wale went rouge weeks past and launched attacks on other artists in the industry. Amongst the targeted were Kwaw Kese and Sarkodie.

Earlier this week, Kwaw retailed with a proper diss song after countless banter back and forth on social media. Even though the diss song titled ‘Porkum’ generated interest what we are experiencing from Sark’s lash out is unmatched.

READ ALSO: Edem, Bisa Kdei, Yaa Pono, Trigmatic can’t handle the heat in Sarkodie’s Shatta Wale diss song

As usual, the King had to let his reign be felt. And he did it right before the launch of the reign album to declare who is indeed reigning. My favourite verse happens to be, “Stop all the bragging and chill because honestly, your whole bank account cannot buy one tear rubber Vogue.”

Shatta, Sark says you have chicken change property oo … is it true?

WATCH DISS TRACK HERE:

 

