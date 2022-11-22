RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Samini releases ‘Win Africa, Win’ after calling World Cup song for Ghana Blacks Stars 'wack'

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian reggae/dancehall superstar Samini Dagaati has released a much better song for the Black Stars after calling the FIFA 2022 World Cup song for Ghana Blacks Stars “wack.”

Samini Dagaati
A number of musicians have released their cheer songs to celebrate the Blacks stars, however, there have been widespread opinions that the song isn’t catchy enough for a World Cup banger.

Dancehall musician Samini also expressed concern about the song’s quality, describing it as “bad.”

Taking to Twitter in a series of rant posts, Samini stated that the song is not up to standard to be the theme song for the Black Stars’ World Cup football match this year.

Although Samini did not specify the artists’ song, he did say that some of them would have done a better job and that it does not deserve to be an official song for Black Stars in any way.

The new black starts song tho, do we have to learn it before the world cup? whoever chose it probably wrote it too. Eiiiii track na 3y3 ya saaa no! Hmmm. A few of us could have done a better job at that Chale anaa meeb)dam lol. but vim is still for the boys. Go Ghana”.

Two days after his Twitter rants about the Black Stars song, Samini has released a proper banger for the Black Stars which he has titled; “Win Africa Win.”

The FIFA World Cup 2022 happening in Qatar, Middle East, began on Sunday, 20th November.

Ghana’s senior national men’s team, the Black Stars, are in Group H and go up against Portugal in their first match on Thursday, 24th November.

Dorcas Agambila
