Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Music >

Samini’s former manager schools him on the Reign concert surprise saga


Samini’s former manager schools him on Shatta Wale's concert brouhaha

Anthony Daning has schooled Samini on how to properly appear as a surprise artiste on a show.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Samini and former manager Tony Pun play

Samini and former manager Tony Pun

The former manager of Dancehall/Reggae artiste Samini, Anthony Daning has schooled the artiste on how to properly appear as a surprise artiste on a show.

Anthony, who is popularly known as Tony Pun, took his time yesterday (October 15) to educate his former artiste on the step by step approach to surprising artistes on their concert/show.

He made this known following a disappointment Samini and Stonebwoy faced when they decided to surprise Shatta Wale at his “Reign” album concert held at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair Centre in Accra on October 13.

The two artistes took to Twitter Monday, October 15, to express their disappointment in Shatta Wale for not allowing them to perform at his concert.

play

READ MORE: Sarkodie, Shatta Wale & Kwaw Kese’s unprecedented beef: Here’s everything you need to know

Shatta Wale immediately apologised, claiming he had no idea about their presence at the venue.

But the co-founder of High Grade Family record label believes Samini and Stonebwoy’s approach was a bad one.

He took to Facebook to lay out the steps and even revealed how Shatta Wale’s surprise appearance at Saminifest was executed.

Tony Pun wrote (unedited): “On Artiste and Surprise Performances. Usually, this is the real vibe: An Artiste Manager usually meets with "Surprise Acts or Artistes" and their management prior to a performance.

Briefings, coordination, timing and choice of songs are all planned prior to the surprise performance as was done in the past, just like he did for Saminifest.

You can't just pop up in the middle of someone's performance that you wanna perform.

Doesn't work! That’s not logic, especially when shows are all planned to end at specific times.”

Pulse.com.gh broke the news about Samini’s split with his manager in 2017 after 10 years working relationship.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

Sarkodie, Shatta Wale & Kwaw Kese’s unprecedented beef: Here’s everything you need to know Sarkodie, Shatta Wale & Kwaw Kese’s unprecedented beef: Here’s everything you need to know
Shatta Wale says his SUCK-SEX mixtape will end Sarkodie's career Shatta Wale says his SUCK-SEX mixtape will end Sarkodie's career
AJ Nelson set to release “Africa Rise” album on November 23 AJ Nelson set to release “Africa Rise” album on November 23
NOT BROKE! Nana Boroo shows off flashy lifestyle in new video NOT BROKE! Nana Boroo shows off flashy lifestyle in new video
First copy of "Reign" album sold for GHC150,000 First copy of "Reign" album sold for GHC150,000
Shatta Wale's "Reign" album release has Twitter feeling so many emotions Shatta Wale's "Reign" album release has Twitter feeling so many emotions

Recommended Videos

Shatta Wale on Hitz FM Shatta Wale on Hitz FM
Kwaw Kese - Chance (Shatta Wale diss) Kwaw Kese - Chance (Shatta Wale diss)
Kwaw Kese calls out Shatta Wale for recording ‘senseless’ music Kwaw Kese calls out Shatta Wale for recording ‘senseless’ music



Top Articles

1 Songs of the month 10 hottest Ghanaian songs of March 2018bullet
2 Sarkodie, Shatta Wale & Kwaw Kese’s unprecedented beef: Here’s...bullet
3 Shatta Wale says his SUCK-SEX mixtape will end Sarkodie's careerbullet
4 Shatta Wale's "Reign" album release has Twitter feeling so many...bullet
5 Pulse Power List Powerful Ghanaian songs released in 2018bullet
6 Pulse List Top Ghanaian albums of the year 2018 (thus far)bullet
7 #MyAdvice Shatta Wale finally breaks silence on Sarkodie dissbullet
8 Reign Clothing Line Did Sarkodie just turn Shatta Wale...bullet
9 First copy of "Reign" album sold for GHC150,000bullet
10 NOT BROKE! Nana Boroo shows off flashy lifestyle in...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Sarkodie - My Advice (Freestyle)bullet
2 Kwaw Kese calls out Shatta Wale for recording ‘senseless’ musicbullet
3 Video Ras Kuuku - I Love Youbullet
4 Audio Guru – She Be Some Way feat. Sarkodiebullet
5 Kwaw Kese - Chance (Shatta Wale diss)bullet
6 Music Video Maccasio X Sarkodie - BiibiBa Challengebullet
7 Audio Kwaw Kese - Porkumbullet
8 Shatta Wale on Hitz FMbullet
9 Video of 'Mane Me' Stonebwoy hasn’t paid me for ‘Mane...bullet
10 Trailer Nana Boroo - Dada Naabullet

Music

Ben Adu
Gospel musician Ben Adu is touching lives with music and medicine
First thoughts on Davido's feature on Quavo's 'Swing' off his debut album ''Quavo Huncho''
Asamoah Gyan invites Ras Kuuku after jamming to his “Wo” song
Photos Asamoah Gyan invites Ras Kuuku after jamming to his “Wo” song
Teephlow
#Forgive Teephlow is a problem - Dada Hafco
X
Advertisement