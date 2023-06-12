Samini set to reignite music career after completing GIMPA

During his academic journey, Samini put his music career on hold, making the decision to prioritize his studies and fulfill a promise he had made to his biggest fan and source of inspiration—his mother.

Today, with a sense of pride and joy, Samini took to Twitter to share the news of completing his project management degree program at GIMPA Business School and eagerly awaits his graduation.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a tweet, he expressed, "Morale. You can do it NO MATTER HOW LATE. BETTER LATE THAN NEVER."

Not only did Samini excel academically, but he also served as the President of the Student Representative Council at GIMPA, showcasing his leadership skills alongside his pursuit of knowledge.

Now, as Samini looks forward to returning to the music scene, his fans are elated with anticipation.

In a playful statement, he declared, "Back to the music. Lol. Dem no ready for what's cooking smh." Known for his energetic live performances and his ability to create infectious tunes, Samini has established himself as one of Ghana's most popular dancehall artists. With his impressive accolades, including winning the BET Award for Best International Act: Africa in 2010, Samini's return to music is met with great enthusiasm.