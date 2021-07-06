RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Sark Nation 'bore' as Burna Boy names Nasty C as best African rapper

Selorm Tali

Sark Nation is on a rampage on social media after Burna Boy named Nasty C as Best African rapper.

Sarkodie and Nasty C
Sarkodie and Nasty C

Burna Boy during an Instagram live conversation said Africa is not only about Afrobeats but has acts that are doing great with rap music. He goes on to say that "Nasty C is a rapper, bro I will put my money on Nasty C over almost any American rapper".

The comment validifying Nasty C as an African rap giant isn't sitting well with Sark Nation who believe Sarkodie deserves the highest spot when it comes to rappers in the African continent.

This wouldn't be the first time the South African rapper is being compared to a Ghanaian act. In 2019, he was paired against Kwesi Arthur in a hot debate about who got the 'sickest' bars.

Kwesi Arthur vs Nasty C. Who Is Better?

Fans of Sarkodie, the 'Kanta' rapper who has won Best International Act: Africa in 2012 at the BETs, are have their version of the 'Nasty battle' today.

As such, Sark Nation has been arguing that Nasty C doesn't come close to their favourite. However, others strongly oppose this assertion and agree with Burna Boy that the 24-year-old South African is Africa's rap giant who can match any rapper in the world.

When it comes to awards, Sarkodie stands tall with his experience of doing music for more than 10 years, compared to Nasty C who released his debut mixtape 'One Kid, a Thousand Coffins' on 14 May 2012 when he was fourteen years old.

Outside Africa, Nasty C has been nominated as Best International Act: Africa at the 2017 BETs.

Last year, he lost out on a BET Hip-Hop award to British rapper Stormzy. The Hell Naw hitmaker went up against Kenyan artist Khaligraph Jones, UK’s Stormzy and Ms Banks, French stars Meryl and Kaaris, and Djonga from Brazil.

Nasty C is more human and cynical than ever before on ‘Zulu Man With Some Power.' (DefJam/Universal) Pulse Nigeria

Last year was the second time he has been nominated in the same category. His first nod came when in 2019 he lost out to Sarkodie who won the Best International Flow category but missed a nomination the following year 2020).

Talking about their latest comparison which has seen the South African rapper trending on Ghana twitter, a Sark Native tweep @WhotoFollow tweeted that "Burna Boy ebi like he wants beef k3k3 how can you down rate Sarkodie to that extent. Nasty C over Sarkodie is a nerh for me like how...Not even Eno Barony".

Others like @CorrosiveRules opposed his comment by saying that "I’m a Ghanaian and I support everything Ghana Flag of Ghana Buh I can’t deny the fact that Nasty C issa better rapper than Sarkodie. Know this and know peace".

See the tweets below for more of what fans have been saying about the two rappers the continent can boast of.

