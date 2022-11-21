Sarkodie accused of endorsing rape as he comments on Tulenkey's 'Confam' freestyle

According to some tweeps, the line also means rape. Tulenkey first shared the freestyle and wrote "@sarkodie dey lie you niggas, more girls no be comfam 😆. A short story".

Reacting the rap freestyle, King Sark quoted Tulenkey's tweet saying "That one too dey lol" and added fire emojis. The response from Sarkodie has since been courting backlash on the bluebird app.

Popular Ghanaian cartoonist, Bright Ackwerh wrote "this is our change leader and global citizen and activist fire emojiing rapey lyrics...in 2022. Last time someone made such suggestive comments about his daughter... He didn't respond, respondn't he?"

"Sark, you shouldn't have retweeted this. A line in it says 'wode saa na mato wo monaa', which I believe is promoting 'rape' or unconsented sex. You shouldn't promote such," a Twitter user said.

Another social media added that "sometimes I just don’t know what the fuck is wrong with u. u clearly heard that rape line and thought “oh shit, let me RT this for my 5 fucking + millions of followers to see” Disappointed but not surprised".

"You dey endorse the rapey thing? you too sometimes you make it so hard to even defend you," @1SELECTAJAY added with @cheys_media saying that "Sark, you shouldn't have retweeted this. A line in it says 'wode saa na mato wo monaa', which I believe is promoting 'rape' or unconsented sex. You shouldn't promote such".