Sarkodie and Black Sherif link up in London for some mega Country Side’ performance [Watch]

The two superstars gave music lovers the first-ever live performance of their smash hit single, ‘Country Side’.

This was Sarkodie’s way of giving his fans located in the European country a live performance of all ten songs on his is his 7th studio album which is a follow-up to “No Pressure” released in 2021.

Since Black Sherif was already in London for his first-ever London show which was hugely successful, the two musicians decided to link up and entertain their fans.

Sarkodie and Black Sherif put up a very beautiful performance to the delight of the fans gathered.

The event saw in attendance DJ Mensah, The Composers, DJ Semtex, DJ Fifi, DJ L.A.J and many others.

Ghana’s most celebrated rapper Sarkodie released his seventh studio album on November 11, 2022 and has been since enjoying some digital success.

The 10-track album features the likes of King Promise, Oxlade, Ink Boy, Lojay, Kranium, Cina Soul, Joeyboy, Black Sherif, and BNXN.

However, the excitement of many of the fans of Sarkodie and music lovers was out of the fact that the album had some great features and top-notch producers on it particularly with the feature with break out artiste Black Sherif, on track number 9 “Country side,”.