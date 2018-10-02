Sarkodie and Sista Afia hit the studio for new song

Pulse.com.gh logo
fans are about to get a new banger between Sista Afia and Ghana's rap icon Sarkodie.

It seems fans are about to get a new banger between Sista Afia and Ghana's rap icon Sarkodie.

The songstress who is currently promoting her latest single "Champion Atta" shared, on her timeline, a picture of her and Sarkodie inside the studio.

She captioned: "Wait for it  @sarkodie."

Wait for it @sarkodie #emo#77iP##

Sarkodie also shared a video of their studio session with the caption: "So @sista.afia came through and we made some magic... Big fan of her music...Dope vocals...Keep the (fire) blazing girl you got it."

 

As controversial as she is, many are wondering the theme of the song Sista Afia will be releasing with Sarkodie.

Undoubtedly, Sista Afia is blessed with an amazing voice, and Sarkodie, on the other hand, can never go wrong with his verses whenever he is in his rap element.

Both artistes are talented, and we believe whatever song they have worked on should be out in few days time because we can't wait much longer for a song between the Slay Queen crooner Sista Afia and the "Highest" rapper, Sarkodie.

