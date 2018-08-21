Pulse.com.gh logo
Sarkodie, Davido to headline Accra Glo Mega Music Show


The line-up of such a creamy list of A-Class artistes on the same bill is uncommon and one that cannot be simply waved aside.

  Published:
The city of Accra will literally explode with the best of music entertainment from some of the best icons across the continent on Saturday, August 25 at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair, Accra. It is however for the benefit of existing Glo subscribers and those who will join the network between now and the event day.

This comes just two weeks after the hugely successful Glo Laffta fest held on Sunday, August 12, 2018 for both old and new subscribers of Glo.

On Saturday, superstars Sarkodie and Davido will both lead a rich cast of international music icons such as Yemi Alade, Kuami Eugene, Favour, Tekno and Yemi Alade to disrupt the Accra quietude with scintillating music.

READ ALSO: Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaign

Sarkodie is a multiple award-winning rap artiste and entrepreneur, who has had the privilege of performing on the same stage with international musicians such as T-Pain, Miguel, Movado, Trey Songz and Ludacris. He is one of the most celebrated musical icons to hail from Ghana. 

Davido, on the other hand, is a singer of worldwide repute, songwriter and record producer and one of the biggest names to come out of the music industry in Nigeria. 

Already the expectation of the upcoming event is generating fever-pitch excitement across Accra and its environs. The line-up of such a creamy list of A-Class artistes on the same bill is uncommon and one that cannot be simply waved aside.

Glo Mobile, in a statement, disclosed that the acts have been carefully assembled to create an expected ‘positive commotion’ on August 12, such that everyone who experiences it at the Fantasy Dome venue would carry away lasting memories of the fun and electrifying vibes from each of the artistes.

“All the artistes performing on Saturday have been carefully selected to give the audience lasting memories from each of the acts. From Sarkodie to Davido, to Kuami Eugene to Yemi Alade to Flavour, to Tekno and Patapaa, there is surely not going to be a dull moment for anyone at Fantasy Dome on Saturday.

READ ALSO: Bulldog rates Iwan as best reggae/dancehall artiste in Ghana

To attend this historic music event, Glo subscribers are enjoined to dial *5301# to opt in and use a minimum GHc20 for voice or GHc30 for both voice and data on their Glo line in 30 days before the event. With this, the subscriber gets an invitation from Glo through SMS and confirmation calls.

For those who are not on Glo network yet, they can purchase a pre-bundled SIM for GHc30 with 3.2GB data that can be used anytime, register and get an invite to the show. 

This SIM is available at all Gloworld shops in Accra and can also be purchased from any of the mobile roadshow teams of Glo. It will also be available at the Trade Fair venue hours before the commencement of the event on Saturday. 

