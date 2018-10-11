Pulse.com.gh logo
Sarkodie fans diss Bigail for defending Shatta Wale


  • Published: , Refreshed:
Sarkodie fans diss Bigail for defending Shatta Wale play

Bagail Music

So after the release of the biggest diss track in history, the alleged girlfriend of the diss-ee (Shatta) attacked the diss-er (Sarkodie).

BigailMusic posted a video on her page after the mayhem caused by ‘My Advice’. In the video, she is heard supporting her supposed boyfriend Shatta and calling the punch lines in the diss song as weak. She captioned the video saying, “@shattawalenima is the only musician in Gh. @sarkodie go to bed, weak lyrics.

READ ALSO: Your punchline is weak - Shatta Wale’s alleged girlfriend defends him against Sarkodie

This didn’t please loyal fans of Sark Nation as they came for blood. Even though I don’t support obscenities, these comments are helluva funny. Read some of these comments below.

Sarkodie fans diss Bigail for defending Shatta Wale play

Instagram comment

Sarkodie fans diss Bigail for defending Shatta Wale play

Instagram comment

Sarkodie fans diss Bigail for defending Shatta Wale play

Instagram comment

Sarkodie fans diss Bigail for defending Shatta Wale play

instagram comment

Sarkodie fans diss Bigail for defending Shatta Wale play

Instagram comment
