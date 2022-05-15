Sarkodie has opened so many doors for me – King Promise recounts

“Thank God for Sark. Just meeting him opened so many doors. He didn’t have to. But out of just him being a good person, he introduced me to a lot of people.”

King Promise indicated that Sarkodie spread a good word about him even at “places” that he “wasn’t present.”

“I’m thankful that I could repay and be who I am today so he can say that he is proud. By the grace of God, we’ve given some back-to-back bangers and it’s only right.”

He added that when he met Sarkodie, he thought the rapper was going to sign him onto SackCess Music. However, that didn’t happen as Sarkodie handed him over to someone who had the time and the money to ensure his career took off well.

“In the beginning when I met him and we started talking, I thought that was what was going to happen. Honest fact I thought that was what was going to happen, but then he introduced me to someone else who I started working with. He {Sarkodie} told me this person will have the time and the resources that we will need, so I should just do my part. Funny thing is after that person, he introduced me to Killbeatz.”

According to him, Sarkodie has never taken anything for all that he has done for him.