He did this against his wish. He revealed this in the commercial for the annual concert.

According to him, he wanted to postpone this year’s show but his team insisted it should be held as it has been the norm for years.

“I wanted to skip 2020 and prepare for 2021 but the team were insisting we do it because the fans need it, especially in these times,” he said in a commercial he shared on his social media pages prior to the concert. “…obviously, we can't do it like we always do it due to the pandemic so watch out for the details. I'll keep you guys posted...Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you Rapperholic 2020”.

The event held at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre on December 25, saw fans of the BET Award-winner storm the venue without considering the COVID-19 protocols.

There was zero social distancing (it’s a concert, what do you expect?) and no face masks (even by headline artiste and guest performers).

The event, which was also streamed online due to COVID-19, was graced by guest acts; Kofi Jamar, Kweku Flick, Mr Drew, King Promise, Sista Afia, Krymi, and more.