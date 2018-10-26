news

Controversial Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has explained why he has still not replied Sarkodie’s diss song.

According to him, he started doing music several years before the likes of Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and others even dreamt of entering the industry.

He further stated that, Sarkodie is his 'small boy' and will not reply him.

Many people have been expecting Shatta Wale to reply Sarkodie with his own diss songs but it seem he has no intention of replying him.

Speaking in an interview on Joy FM, asked if he will reply the rapper with his own diss song, Shatta said there is no need to because Sarkodie is his 'small boy' when it comes to music.

"When I was doing music Sarkodie was in school he is my junior when it comes to music, he is a rapper am dancehall artiste."

The controversial dancehall act believes that “he is that servant that God has sent to come and win souls and send them to Heaven.”

He stressed that he has a covenant with God and brags that he “is Jesus Christ, they should accept it.”