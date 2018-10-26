Pulse.com.gh logo
Sarkodie is my junior when it comes to music - Shatta Wale

According to Shatta Wale there is no need to reply with his diss song because Sarkodie is his 'small boy' when it comes to music.

play

Controversial Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has explained why he has still not replied Sarkodie’s diss song.

According to him, he started doing music several years before the likes of Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and others even dreamt of entering the industry.

He further stated that, Sarkodie is his 'small boy' and will not reply him.

Many people have been expecting Shatta Wale to reply Sarkodie with his own diss songs but it seem he has no intention of replying him.

Speaking in an interview on Joy FM, asked if he will reply the rapper with his own diss song, Shatta said there is no need to because Sarkodie is his 'small boy' when it comes to music.

"When I was doing music Sarkodie was in school he is my junior when it comes to music, he is a rapper am dancehall artiste."

The controversial dancehall act believes that “he is that servant that God has sent to come and win souls and send them to Heaven.”

He stressed that he has a covenant with God and brags that he “is Jesus Christ, they should accept it.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

