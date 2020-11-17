The two, who engaged in a series of beef over the years, are back together but Shatta Wale’s response to questions on Sarkodie’s diss song “Advice” may rekindle their dead beef.

Shatta Wale appeared on Kwaku Manu’s “Aggressive” interview over the weekend where he was asked how he took the “Advice” song, and in his response, he called Sarkodie ‘uncivilised’.

According to him, Sarkodie’s statement on how he wore ‘aluminium’ chains in the song was mistimed because he had ditched gold jewellery for diamond jewellery at the time he released the song.

The “Ayoo” hitmaker said he consumed the song differently, unlike how Sarkodie fans consumed it.

“I didn't consume Sarkodie's ‘Advice’ the same way other people did,” he told Kwaku Manu. “First of all, Sarkodie is uncivilised.”

He said Sarkodie has no idea about quality jewellery and that the rapper wears chains sold at boutiques.

“He [Sarkodie] doesn't know the difference between gold chains. He wears boutique chains. Now, we wear diamonds. When he claimed I was wearing aluminium, I was wearing gold.”

Shatta Wale also indicated that Ghana has a lot of gold, but Ghanaians have no idea about it. He said Ghanaians are not educated enough to even know where their major gold is mined.

“Ghana has gold, but a lot of people don't know where it is mined. The education about our natural resources is very low.”

In 2018, Sarkodie and Shatta Wale engaged in a hot beef – one considered as the biggest in the industry after Sarkodie and M.anifest’s beef. The beef went on for weeks, but Sarkodie silenced Shatta Wale when he released “Advice”.

The two united at Sarkodie’s recent “Black Love” virtual concert which took place at the Black Stars Square in Accra.