Sarkodie joins Boomplay Golden Club after amassing 100M streams

The two-time BET award-winning Ghanaian rapper becomes the second Ghanaian artist, after Black Sherif to reach the 100M streams milestone, after having had a phenomenal run with his previously released singles and his latest album “JAMZ”.
Sarkodie has joined Boomplay‘s Golden Club after hitting a historic 100M streams on the Africa’s most expansive music streaming and download platform just hours after the release of his seventh album, “JAMZ”.
He joins Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, Diamond Platinumz, Fireboy DML, Joeboy, Ayra Starr, Fireboy, Asake, Adekunle Gold, Pheelz, Kizz Daniel, Ruger, Mayorkun, Omah Lay and Rayvanny who have clocked and surpassed the 100M streams milestone.
Earlier on Thursday, Sarkodie visited the Boomplay office as part of his pre-release activations for the “Jamz” album.
He shared a tweet with fans on social media when told about the impending achievement, “Inside @BoomplayMusicGH offices and I’ve been told we hitting 100 mill streams SARKNATION thank you… Let’s hit it with #Jamzalbum.”
Sarkodie was the most streamed artiste on Boomplay in 2021, based on Boomplay’s 2021 Recap, an annual campaign that highlights stats and insights of artist performances based on music consumption by users across Boomplay’s operational regions under a specified year in review.
The streamer’s 2022 Recap is set be announced in a few weeks and SarkNation fans are eager to know the accolades awaiting the Landlord, King Sark.
The 10-song LP includes the Tema-based BET Award-winning musician’s recent single “Labadi,” with regular collaborator King Promise, as well as notably featuring contributions from Oxlade, Lojay, Joeboy, BNXN (fka Buju), Cina Soul, Black Sherif, Kranium, and Ink Boy, who layer these tracks with balmy hooks and extremely contagious melodies. With stellar production from Coublon, Guiltybeatz, Masterkraft, MOG and TSB, this new project is basically how Sarkodie feels.
