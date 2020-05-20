  1. Entertainment
This quiz will show if you're in camp Shatta Movement or SarkNation

Are you a fan or Shatta Wale or Sarkodie? This quiz will reveal secrets you did not know about yourself.

What is the first thing that comes to mind if you have a message to share?

Write a blog
Do a Facebook Live
Call your mother
Deep fake rant on social media

What’s always on your fashion shopping list?

Cap
Sunglasses
White Singlet
A watch and chain

Where in Ghana would you love to have your dream home?

Santasi
Trassaco Valley
East Legon
Tema

Which Ghanaian female artiste do you like listening to?

Obaapa Christy
Efya
Diana Hamilton
Wendy Shay

Your greatest line in a Ghanaian song is?

Polygamous entity don’t fornicate
We takin’ over
In a Barracuda smoking buddha in Fallujah
Odo nti mewu aa enye hwee

Which international artiste do you love the most?

Eminem
Ace Hood
Beyonce
Rihanna

What word(s) is/are sweet to your ear?

10K
Money
Pah
What else?
Your score: Shatta Movement
You're a fan of Shatta Wale
Your score: SarkNation
You're a fan of Sarkodie
Your score: A Daddy Lumba Stan
Oops! You're team DL. You just didn't know. If you still think you're a Sarkodie or Shatta Wale fan, TRY AGAIN. The hint is in the finer details.
Source: Pulse Ghana
