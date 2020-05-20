This quiz will show if you're in camp Shatta Movement or SarkNation
Are you a fan or Shatta Wale or Sarkodie? This quiz will reveal secrets you did not know about yourself.
What is the first thing that comes to mind if you have a message to share?
Write a blog
Do a Facebook Live
Call your mother
Deep fake rant on social media
What’s always on your fashion shopping list?
Cap
Sunglasses
White Singlet
A watch and chain
Where in Ghana would you love to have your dream home?
Santasi
Trassaco Valley
East Legon
Tema
Which Ghanaian female artiste do you like listening to?
Your greatest line in a Ghanaian song is?
Polygamous entity don’t fornicate
We takin’ over
In a Barracuda smoking buddha in Fallujah
Odo nti mewu aa enye hwee
Which international artiste do you love the most?
Eminem
Ace Hood
Beyonce
Rihanna
What word(s) is/are sweet to your ear?
10K
Money
Pah
What else?
You're a fan of Shatta Wale
Share your score:
You're a fan of Sarkodie
Share your score:
Oops! You're team DL. You just didn't know. If you still think you're a Sarkodie or Shatta Wale fan, TRY AGAIN. The hint is in the finer details.
Share your score:
Ads
End of ads block
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
WhatsApp: +233507713497
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh