Sarkodie performs at BBC Radio 1Xtra’s Afrobeats Concerto

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian rap star, Sarkodie, recently made an appearance at the BBC Radio 1Xtra’s Afrobeat Concerto where he performed a couple of his songs including ‘Rollies & Cigars’ and ‘Lucky’.

Sarkodie was one of a handful of artistes chosen to perform at the Afrobeat Concerto and brought the power vigour to the night.

The BBC Radio 1Xtra’s Afrobeat Concerto was a gathering of Afrobeats artistes joining forces with the BBC Philarmonic for a one-off concert.

The artistes took the stage with the BBC Philarmonic providing the backing vocals and it was an amazing performance.

Sarkodie, who represented Ghana, put up a solid performance with his classical renditions of Rollies and Cigars and Lucky.

The concert also featured exclusive live performances by Nigerian singer-songwriter CKay, London-born and double Mobo nominee Maleek Berry, Kenyan singer-songwriter Nikita Kering, and Finesse singer-songwriter Pheelz.

This is the first time a full orchestra in the UK has staged a dedicated concert to Afrobeats, which has seen a sharp rise in popularity, crossing over into music charts across the globe and enjoying worldwide commercial success.

Filmed at the BBC Philharmonic’s recording home in Salford, and also featuring The Compozers, this first-of-its-kind concert marks 20 years of 1Xtra, the BBC’s radio network dedicated to amplifying Black music and culture.

Watch his performances below;

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
