The Ghanaian trap star hosted thousands of his fans at a venue on the La Palm Royal beach. Mozama Disco becomes Black Sherif's first major concert in Ghana ever since he shot to fame in 2021 with his 'Second Sermon' monster hit.
Sarkodie pulls surprise at Blacko's concert; see all that happened at Mozama Disco (VIDEO)
Black Sherif has staged one of the best December In Accra shows so far with his Mozama Disco concert.
The show which kicked off late noon, treated patrons with games and fun, gave up and coming acts the platform to show off their talents and network with other creatives.
Top Ghanaian acts like Joey B, Fameye, Darko Vibes, Cina Soul, Gyakie, Wendy Shay, Asaka Boys, Lasmid and Nigeria's Darkoo mounted the stage to thrill the audience with a surprise showmanship from King Sark.
Sarkodie surprisingly joined Black Sherif to perform their 'Country Side' collaboration, the most popular track so far on the Ghanaian rapper's 'Jamz' album. The performance of the duo became one of the most talked about highlights from the Mozama Disco concert.
Check out their performance and more highlights of the show below as recorded by pulse.com.gh.
