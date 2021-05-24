RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Sarkodie rates Eno Barony next to him

Authors:

David Mawuli

Ghanaian female rap artiste Eno Barony is as good as any rapper in the country and it’s a bit unfair to limit her craft to the female rappers category, according to rapper Sarkodie.

Sarkodie holding wine glass
Sarkodie holding wine glass Sarkodie holding wine glass Pulse Ghana

Despite the industry being male-dominated, Eno has been able to carve a niche for herself.

Recommended articles

In an interview on Akwaaba Talk Show, Sarkodie could not help but acknowledge the prowess of Eno Barony when it comes to dropping hard bars in a way you would not expect from a female musician.

According to the “Hand to Mouth” rapper, Sarkodie stated that he has always seen Eno Barony as a co-equal when it comes to rap.

Eno Barony
Eno Barony Pulse Ghana

He said: “Eno Barony is like a full rapper. I don’t see her as a female rapper, I see her as an MC. When I say female rapper you can feel the feminine energy… rap has to be heard and Eno Barony is hard so I don’t see her as a female rapper. She is just a rapper.”

He continued: “She goes in hard with the bars… the stuff she says, guys could’ve got away with that easy but she still does it. As rappers, we have our state of mind when we are writing and when I listen to her that’s what I see.”

Authors:

David Mawuli David Mawuli

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Shemina Adam: All you need to know about the curvaceous Date Rush viral sensation (PHOTOS)

Shemina Hawa Adam: all you need to know about the curvaceous Date Rush viral sensation

Ladies! These are 5 things you shouldn't say to your man during sex!

When a couple communicates regularly, they tend to understand each other better, and how to please each other to the max. [Credit: Shutterstock]

I was addicted to masturbation; Uncle Ebo Whyte recounts pathetic honeymoon

Uncle Ebo Whyte

Fulani: A brief walk into the origin and lifestyle of this beautiful people

Fulani: A brief walk into the origin and lifestyle of this beautiful people [afktravel]