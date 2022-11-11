RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Sarkodie drives social media crazy as he drops another monster album 'Jamz'

Dorcas Agambila

The seventh studio album of Africa’s most decorated rapper, Sarkodie is finally out.

Sarkodie
Sarkodie

The talented Ghanaian rap artist Sarkodie some days ago set social media on fire when he shared the tracklist of his much-anticipated 'Jamz' album on social media on Monday, November 7, 2022.

Recommended articles

The excitement of many of the fans of Sarkodie and music lovers was out of the fact that the album had some great features and top-notch producers on it particularly with the feature with break out artiste Black Sherif, on track number 9 “Country side,”.

Sarkodie
Sarkodie Sarkodie Pulse Ghana

In an interview with Accra-based 3 Music Network on Thursday, November 10, 2022 the “Coachella” hitmaker revealed how Black Sherif was featured on ‘Jamz’.

According to him, Blacko hit me up last minute of this project, ‘Landlord I have to be on Jamz’. I said, pull up,” Sarkodie disclosed.

Sarkodie also revealed that Black Sherif had major influence on the direction of the song and even came up with the title “Country Side.”

Music lovers have already given high ratings to the album and already “Country side,” has earned the love of Twitter users. The song which features Black Sherif have become the favourite of many, who have credited the two big stars.

Sarkodie is currently enjoying digital sucess as the release of his 'Jamz' album has gotten him to top of Twitter trends and we are here for it

The features on the 10-track album include King Promise, Oxlade, Ink Boy, Lojay, Kranium, Cina Soul, Joeyboy, Black Sherif, and BNXN.

Of all the songs on the album, it is only ‘Confam’ that Sarkodie decided to go solo.

Back in September 2022, Sarkodie released Labadi, the first single off the project, which featured, King Promise.

Enjoy the full Jamz album and tell us your favorite track.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Tiwa Savage and Black Sherif

Tiwa Savage picks Black Sherif's lyrics to speak about her sex tape (VIDEO)

Black Sherif - (Mdundo)

Blacko’s alleged sex tape is simply a case of mistaken identity

DJ Iphone

Meet DJ iPhone, disc jockey elevating Ghanaian nightlife experience with mobile device

Black Sherif and Sarkodie

Blacko hit me up last minute for this project - Sarkodie on his collaboration with Black Sherif