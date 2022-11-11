Sarkodie drives social media crazy as he drops another monster album 'Jamz'

The excitement of many of the fans of Sarkodie and music lovers was out of the fact that the album had some great features and top-notch producers on it particularly with the feature with break out artiste Black Sherif, on track number 9 “Country side,”.

Sarkodie Pulse Ghana

In an interview with Accra-based 3 Music Network on Thursday, November 10, 2022 the “Coachella” hitmaker revealed how Black Sherif was featured on ‘Jamz’.

According to him, Blacko hit me up last minute of this project, ‘Landlord I have to be on Jamz’. I said, pull up,” Sarkodie disclosed.

Sarkodie also revealed that Black Sherif had major influence on the direction of the song and even came up with the title “Country Side.”

Music lovers have already given high ratings to the album and already “Country side,” has earned the love of Twitter users. The song which features Black Sherif have become the favourite of many, who have credited the two big stars.

Sarkodie is currently enjoying digital sucess as the release of his 'Jamz' album has gotten him to top of Twitter trends and we are here for it

The features on the 10-track album include King Promise, Oxlade, Ink Boy, Lojay, Kranium, Cina Soul, Joeyboy, Black Sherif, and BNXN.

Of all the songs on the album, it is only ‘Confam’ that Sarkodie decided to go solo.

Back in September 2022, Sarkodie released Labadi, the first single off the project, which featured, King Promise.