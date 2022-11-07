Get ready to update your playlist - Sarkodie's 'Jamz' album playlist is finally out

The most anticipated project will feature big names like Black Sherif, Oxlade, King Promise, Joey, BNXN, Lojay, Cina Soul, Kranium, and Lojay.

The ‘Jamz’ album comes a year after he released his last album ‘No Pressure’, which had popular songs such as ‘Non-Living Thing’, featuring Nigerian Afropop artist, Oxlade, ‘Coachella’, featuring Tema-based rapper, Kwesi Arthur, and the likes.

Pulse Ghana

The ‘Coachella’ hitmaker in October release the first song off the album which featured Ghanaian superstar King Promise.

After many successful collaborations like “Can’t Let You Go”, “CCTV” and “Anadwo”, among others, the two superstars teamed up to produce the melodic “Labadi”.

Pulse Ghana

According to Sarkodie, “Labadi” is a sweet escape: “‘Labadi’ is a gateway song. It’s about fun times with loved ones. I was inspired by the idea of a boat party with some good people, just taking time off to enjoy life on the ocean. The melodies in the song are intended to bring out the positive vibrations in us. You just have to put all your worries away for a second and enjoy ‘Labadi’.”

Notable among the collaborations, Ghanaians are most excited about this link up with Ghana’s darling boy Black Sherif which produced track number 9 titled ‘Country Side’

"#CountDown is on! JAMZ Playlist. Get ready to update your playlist this Friday … your long drive this weekend is sorted … This project is like enjoying the best playlist by your fav DJ … 4 days to go" Sarkodie’s captioned the announcement post on his social media platforms.

Ghanaians are pretty much excited for this album has the rapper has already topped Twitter Trends in the country and Ghanaians surely can’t wait for Friday.