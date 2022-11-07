RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Get ready to update your playlist - Sarkodie's 'Jamz' album playlist is finally out

Dorcas Agambila

Ahead of the release of his Seventh studio album on Friday, November 11, 2022, Ghana’s most decorated rapper Sarkodie has released the official tracklist for his upcoming album, “Jamz.”

Watch Black Sherif, Fameye, Sefa, others perform at Sarkodie’s Rapperholic 2021
Watch Black Sherif, Fameye, Sefa, others perform at Sarkodie’s Rapperholic 2021

The 10-track album comprises 9 collaborations with African's biggest music icons and one single.

Recommended articles

The most anticipated project will feature big names like Black Sherif, Oxlade, King Promise, Joey, BNXN, Lojay, Cina Soul, Kranium, and Lojay.

The ‘Jamz’ album comes a year after he released his last album ‘No Pressure’, which had popular songs such as ‘Non-Living Thing’, featuring Nigerian Afropop artist, Oxlade, ‘Coachella’, featuring Tema-based rapper, Kwesi Arthur, and the likes.

Sarkodie
Sarkodie Pulse Ghana

The ‘Coachella’ hitmaker in October release the first song off the album which featured Ghanaian superstar King Promise.

After many successful collaborations like “Can’t Let You Go”, “CCTV” and “Anadwo”, among others, the two superstars teamed up to produce the melodic “Labadi”.

Sarkodie and King Promise
Sarkodie and King Promise Pulse Ghana

According to Sarkodie, “Labadi” is a sweet escape: “‘Labadi’ is a gateway song. It’s about fun times with loved ones. I was inspired by the idea of a boat party with some good people, just taking time off to enjoy life on the ocean. The melodies in the song are intended to bring out the positive vibrations in us. You just have to put all your worries away for a second and enjoy ‘Labadi’.”

Notable among the collaborations, Ghanaians are most excited about this link up with Ghana’s darling boy Black Sherif which produced track number 9 titled ‘Country Side’

"#CountDown is on! JAMZ Playlist. Get ready to update your playlist this Friday … your long drive this weekend is sorted … This project is like enjoying the best playlist by your fav DJ … 4 days to go" Sarkodie’s captioned the announcement post on his social media platforms.

Ghanaians are pretty much excited for this album has the rapper has already topped Twitter Trends in the country and Ghanaians surely can’t wait for Friday.

See full tracklist below;

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Olamide, Lil Kesh, Adekunle Gold, Fireboy, Asake

Shout out to all the Yahoo Boys No Laptop: Celebrating a decade of YBNL

Mavin Records

Mavin Records postpone release of next single in response to recent events

Wizkid - 'More Love, Less Ego'

Wizkid reportedly postpones 'More Love, Less Ego' amidst recent tragic event

Black Sherif

Black Sherif wins big at 2022 Ghana Music Awards UK