Sarkodie returns with new single “LABADI” Feat. King Promise on Friday

The SarkCess Music headline act and Africa’s most decorated rap artiste, Sarkodie took to his official social media pages to announce the completion and the official release date for his next single.

Captioned; ‘Labadi’, the upcoming single features top Ghanaian singer, songwriter and Legacy Life Entertainment superstar,King Promise and it’s off his forthcoming album “Jamz”.

From the details he shared via his verified Instagram page, ‘Labadi’ will be available for purchase and streaming on all digital music stores from Friday, September 23, 2022.

The song was produced by Dj Coublon Hit Man.

Announcing the forthcoming tune, Sarkodie wrote, “New music this Friday || “LABADI” ft @iamkingpromise prod by @coublon #JAMZ”.

This comes few weeks ago after the ‘Adonai’ hit-maker announced release date for his 8th studio album, ‘JAMZ’ on Friday, November 11, 2022.

The reception of the announcement has been massive and fans can’t wait for the release of the song.

#Labadisong has been trending number 2 since the announcement of the single.

”Sarkodie hasn’t dropped a single project yet, this should inform you that #Labadisong isn’t just any song….it’s a proper banngerrrr. You heard me right” a tweep wrote and another added that "These duo again? anything they touch is a banger. #labadisong this friday naa its really a #JAMZAlbum"