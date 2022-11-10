Sarkodie reveals he spent Gh¢440,000 to book the villa for his 'Labadi' music video

"Labadi" opens with Sarkodie's signature rhythmic, yet fast-paced rap and then gives way to King Promise singing the hook and chorus. The song has all of the makings of a summery Afrobeats production but is also infused with hip-hop, Afropop, and Amapiano.

The new single is off his seventh studio album Jamz, which will be released on November 11. Although the song is called "Labadi," the music video was shot on the sunny and relaxing shores of Mykonos, Greece, and was directed and co-directed by Capone and Babs Direction.

In a recent interview with 3Musiv TV, Sarkodie revealed he spent approximately €30,000 (GH₵440K) to book the villa where he shot his Labadi music video.

According to him, he was inspired by the idea of a boat party with some good people, just taking time off to enjoy life on the ocean and as soon as he heard the record, and was not willing to compromise.

There is absolutely no doubt that the rapper is ready to go the extra mile to invest in his craft.

"I wanted a certain vibe and I was not willing to comprmise. The record was sent to me by a Nigerian producer. As soon as I heard it, I loved it. Normally I ask the producer what they were feeling when you wrote it, because I had already done the first verse which was talking about beach vibes, so I asked him and he was like I was just thinking about a boat ride and I was like that is exactly what I was thinking"

"So, we literally flew the whole production team, from London. None of the girls were from Mykonos, everyone had to fly in from somewhere. The villa we stayed in cost €6000 a night and we stay there for five days. We had to book a chef, and everyone had to get paid just for that shoot he added"