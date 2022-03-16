RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Sarkodie set to become 1st African artist to host music concert on Dubai desert

Sarkodie is set to make history again as he is taking his Rapperholic concert to the United Arab Emirates.

Sarkodie
Sarkodie

The Ghanaian rapper has announced that he will be staging his Rapperholic concert in the desert of Dubai. this will make the Ghanaian rapper the first African artiste to host a musical concert on the deserts of UAE.

A lot of music videos are often shot in the desert, however, the UAE desert has not witnessed a full-blown music concert with a live performance from an artsite.

Sarkodie
Sarkodie Pulse Ghana

Accordingly, this will become historic and spectacular to watch as it means musical and cinematography equipment with other logistics needed to stage a music concert will be transported to the lonely desert for the show.

Earlier this month, the rapper whilst in Dubai dropped a hint about the concert when he said he shared a post to say " I think a virtual concert on the desert won’t be a bad idea what y’all think ? We still out here in Dubai if y’all wanna see this happen hit up @ceekvr in the comments".

According to Sarkodie who has been in the U.K, all has been put in place and he will be hosting a virtual Rapperholic show in the UAE desert.

"Back to Dubai this weekend and big shouts to @CEEK they making it possible for a quick performance this Sunday 20th march on the desert !!! SARKNATION sign up and let’s have fun http://Ceek.com right after we vibe on Twitter space!".

See his tweet below and what some fans have been saying.

