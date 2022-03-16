Sarkodie set to become 1st African artist to host music concert on Dubai desert

A lot of music videos are often shot in the desert, however, the UAE desert has not witnessed a full-blown music concert with a live performance from an artsite.

Accordingly, this will become historic and spectacular to watch as it means musical and cinematography equipment with other logistics needed to stage a music concert will be transported to the lonely desert for the show.

Earlier this month, the rapper whilst in Dubai dropped a hint about the concert when he said he shared a post to say " I think a virtual concert on the desert won’t be a bad idea what y’all think ? We still out here in Dubai if y’all wanna see this happen hit up @ceekvr in the comments".

According to Sarkodie who has been in the U.K, all has been put in place and he will be hosting a virtual Rapperholic show in the UAE desert.

"Back to Dubai this weekend and big shouts to @CEEK they making it possible for a quick performance this Sunday 20th march on the desert !!! SARKNATION sign up and let’s have fun http://Ceek.com right after we vibe on Twitter space!".