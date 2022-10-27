Sarkodie VS Shatta Wale; Who has the most hit songs?

Sarkodie has been in the Ghanaian music industry for almost two decades now. He is well known for countless popular songs.

Some of Sarkodie's hit songs are are:

1.Baby featuring Mugeez

2.U Go Kill Me featuring E.L

3.Azonto Fiesta featuring Appeatus and Kesse

4.I'm In Love With You Now featuring Efya

5.Original

6.M3gye Wo girl featuring Shatta Wale

7.Adonai featuring Castro

8.Can't Let You Go featuring King Promise

9.Ofeetso featuring Prince Bright

10.Happy Day featuring Kuami Eugene

Shatta Wale on the other hand also passed to be described as the most popular contemporary Ghanaian artiste just like Sarkodie.

He is an old gee in the Ghanaian music industry. Before 2004, he was known as Bandana but he rebranded to be known as Shatta Wale. Ever since his new, it has been hit after hit for Shatta Wale.

Shatta Wale Pulse Ghana

Shatta Wale has explored his creativity in diverse to make music in all kinds of genres. When it comes to the popular music genres in Ghana, Shatta Wale has got at least one-hit in all of them.

Some of his most popular songs are:

1.Moko Hoo featuring Tinny

2.Dancehall King

3.Everybody Like My Thing

4.Baby Chop Kiss

5.Taking over featuring Militants

6.Melissa

7.Bullet Proof

8.My Level

9.Kakai

10.Mahama Paper